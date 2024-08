Kaipara District Council votes to disestablish Māori ward

Kaipara District Council has voted to disestablish its Māori ward, becoming the first council to do so under new rules.

In a tense meeting, councillors voted 6 to 3 in favour of disestablishing the Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward. Councillor Rachael Williams abstained.

Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson, deputy Mayor Jonathan Larsen and councillors Gordon Lambeth, Mike Howard, Ron Manderson and Ash Nayyar voted for the removal of the ward ahead of the next local elections in October 2025. Protesters outside the meeting erupted into a haka and banged on the meeting venue walls.

Māori ward councillor Pera Paniora and councillors Mark Vincent and Eryn Wilson-Collins voted against the removal.

Jepson said he was elated at the decision.