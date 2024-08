Dame Naida Glavish (with loud hailer) speaks out against KDC removing karakia from the start of its council meetings in a 2022 protest march in Dargaville. Photo / NZME

Prominent Māori leader Dame Naida Glavish is calling for Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson to resign in the face of his push to scrap his council’s Māori ward.

Glavish, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whatua co-chair, said the mayor’s push to get rid of Kaipara District Council’s Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward this week was not acceptable.

Kaipara District Council (KDC) will potentially be the first council in the country to get rid of Māori wards under legislation passed last week.

“He needs to look in the mirror and remind himself which country he’s in,” Glavish said.