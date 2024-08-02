Kaipara council poised to become first to can Māori ward

Should Kaipara District Council (KDC) vote to get rid of the ward, on Wednesday, it will become the first council to do so after the Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Act became law this week.
Mayor Craig Jepson called the extraordinary meeting in an August 1 letter to KDC chief executive Jason Marris, 24 hours after the new Māori ward law kicked in.
Jepson said he respected Māori but did not believe in Māori wards.
It was his job as mayor to treat everyone equally.
Before becoming mayor, Jepson spearheaded Kaipara Democracy Northland’s calls for KDC to hold a binding poll on its decision to set up the Māori ward at the October 2022 local elections, without asking its voters.
Jepson presented the poll call petition to KDC in early 2021. The petition had 8.8% of registered electors – significantly higher than the required 5%. It was voided when the previous Government changed the law around Māori ward polling several months later.
