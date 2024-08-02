Kaipara council poised to become first to can Māori ward

Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson favours getting rid of Māori wards.

The extraordinary meeting’s purpose is to “consider and decide whether to disestablish or retain Māori wards”, Jepson’s letter said.

He would not predict the meeting decision, but said he would be voting to remove the ward.

The new law allows councils to get rid of their Māori wards before the next local elections – without a poll of their voters – or keep them but have to poll their voters.

Jepson has consistently said he wants to get rid of the council’s Māori ward - but acknowledged that this decision would be up to the full council.

Councils have until September 6 to decide whether to can or keep their Māori wards.

Councils planning to get rid of their Māori wards must hold a mini representation review of how their political representation will look at the next local elections.

Protestors in Dargaville aginst Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson's early efforts to ban karakia at the start of council meetings. Photo / NZME

Electoral officer Dale Ofsoske is already scheduled to address the council following the extraordinary meeting, dependent on its Māori ward decision.

The initial proposal for how KDC’s post-Māori ward political representation will be made up - including the number of councillors and wards structure - must be sorted by September 13.

Kaipara District Council (KDC) Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward councillor Pera Paniora predicted a majority council vote supporting the mayor’s position on Wednesday.

Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson with Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward councillor Pera Paniora in Dargaville. Photo / Susan Botting

Paniora (Te Roroa, Te Kuihi, Te Uri o Hau) said she felt pouri (sad) the mayor could not see the value te iwi Māori brought.

“Our people share the same vision of prosperity,” she said.

“Our tupuna Tiopira and Te Rore donated land for (Dargaville’s) roads, Parore for the hospital, the church, the water plant that feeds the town, the racecourse, Kai Iwi lakes – the list goes on.

“The council has not spoken to our people, our marae, our iwi or our hapū. It hasn’t even spoken to the community on whether or not they want to keep it. How is that democratic?” Paniora said.

Jepson said he respected Māori but did not believe in Māori wards.

It was his job as mayor to treat everyone equally.

Before becoming mayor, Jepson spearheaded Kaipara Democracy Northland’s calls for KDC to hold a binding poll on its decision to set up the Māori ward at the October 2022 local elections, without asking its voters.

Jepson presented the poll call petition to KDC in early 2021. The petition had 8.8% of registered electors – significantly higher than the required 5%. It was voided when the previous Government changed the law around Māori ward polling several months later.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.