Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Act’s Treaty bill all about attacking Nats in 2026 - Matthew Hooton

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaking at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia to pay his respects for Kīngi Tūheitia. Photo / Kīngitanga

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaking at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia to pay his respects for Kīngi Tūheitia. Photo / Kīngitanga

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Act’s Treaty Principles Bill is due for public consultation in October
  • It is due to be debated in Parliament in November
  • National and NZ First have said they will not support it beyond a first reading

Matthew Hooton has over 30 years’ experience in political and corporate communications and strategy for clients in Australasia, Asia, Europe and North America, including the National and Act parties, and the Mayor

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business