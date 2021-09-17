Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Claire Trevett: A Simon Bridges, Judith Collins, National Party coup - whose terms would it be on?

5 minutes to read
Judith Collins talks comments made by her former chief press secretary Janet Wilson. Video / Mark Mitchell

Judith Collins talks comments made by her former chief press secretary Janet Wilson. Video / Mark Mitchell

Claire Trevett
By:

Political editor, NZ Herald

OPINION:

National's most valuable public service of late has been to put on a jolly decent show for us each time Covid-19 prevents international acts from coming.

Last season delivered the vaudeville-cum-Greek tragedy of Icarus

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.