Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: Poll crash for National could spell catastrophe for Judith Collins

4 minutes to read
National Party leader Judith Collins in the distanced debating chamber. Photo / Robert Kitchin

National Party leader Judith Collins in the distanced debating chamber. Photo / Robert Kitchin

Claire Trevett
By:

Political editor, NZ Herald

Parliament is due to return next week but two new polls may have Judith Collins praying that lockdown keeps many of her MPs locked up in Auckland for a fair bit longer.

Two lockdown polls

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.