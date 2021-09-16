Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Thomas Coughlan: National knows something needs to change - the question is what

5 minutes to read
Judith Collins talks comments made by her former chief press secretary Janet Wilson. Video / Mark Mitchell

Judith Collins talks comments made by her former chief press secretary Janet Wilson. Video / Mark Mitchell

By:

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

ANALYSIS:

National MPs are nearly united that the dual polls published on Wednesday were bad news for the party, but they are still uncertain whether changes need to be made to boost poor

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.