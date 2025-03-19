They have strung New Zealand along before, they strung along the other negotiators in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership for years. They have resumed talks with the United Kingdom this year after starting in 2022. They have been negotiating with the European Union forever.
In 2015, I talked to a couple of trade officials in Brussels who were beyond exasperated, having just returned from a round of negotiations with India. The talks are still ongoing.
Suggestions that a deal could be done with New Zealand in 60 days, 90 days, or even before Christmas were apparently just jokes, but alarming jokes.
“There’s been a lot of comment by too many people about what it all means,” Peters said. “We have advocated from day one: let the dust settle, let’s find out what it all means. Caution is the name of the game here and I’m pleased we’ve taken that position. We walk into the room having said nothing stupid.”
He gently reminded Rubio that New Zealand removed all its tariffs over 40 years ago and seemed confident New Zealand will largely escape US protectionist measures on April 2 – although we might not escape entirely.
Big Pharma in the US is imploring the US Government to impose tariffs on Australia for its equivalent of NZ’s Pharmac, which it claims is an unfair trade practice.
Saying something stupid
In my old hometown of Hāwera, a petition was once started by locals to stop the home of writer Ronald Hugh Morrieson being bowled for a KFC. A counter-petition was started to support the KFC. It got way more signatures and the KFC is still there.
The point being that small towns (just like big ones) like fast-food outlets for a treat. So it was no surprise that medical officers of health were criticised by former Health Minister Shane Reti last year for making a submission against McDonald’s setting up in Wānaka.
The sequel is that there has been a hullabaloo this week simply because the national director of the Public Health Service, Dr Nick Chamberlain, reminded public health experts that submissions to councils needed to be vetted by head office.
Outcries of ministerial censorship by new minister Simeon Brown are completely over the top. Any reasonable member of the public would expect them to stick to giving advice on immunisations, smoking, and alcohol, not whether Wānaka should have a McDonald’s. And if they didn’t make stupid submissions, they might not be vetted.
After becoming a convicted criminal over 34 payments to a porn star, it is understandable that Trump is no friend of the judiciary.
But in an unbelievable outburst this week, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to slam District Judge James Boasberg for ordering the suspension of a flight taking 238 deportees to El Salvador: “This judge like many of the Crooked Judges I am forced to appear before should be IMPEACHED,” he wrote.
US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts took the rare step of responding publicly: “For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”
The flight was not suspended, but it is not clear yet whether the White House ignored the court order or whether it came too late.
By the way...
Plenty of MPs have been travelling during the recess this week other than the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.
Education Minister Erica Stanford is in Iceland for an international conference on education and will also go to the UK, Sweden, and Germany. East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick and Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel went to Mexico for the Inter-Parliamentary Union conference for women MPs, and Pacific Peoples Minister Reti is in Papua New Guinea for a conference of Pacific education ministers.
Who is the Green Party’s police and corrections spokesperson? (Answer below.)
Brickbat
Goes to Health Minister Simeon Brown. Health NZ was singled out by Ombudsman Boshier for slow responses to the Official Information Act, especially the delays involved when “notifying” the minister, which he calls a “proxy approval process”. Brown could stop the practice in an instant.
Bouquet
Goes to Luxon for the personal ebullience he put into his trip to India.