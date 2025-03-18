Foreign Minister Winston Peters and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters met his American counterpart Marco Rubio this morning (NZ time).

Peters is keen to secure New Zealand an exemption from agricultural tariffs the Trump administration has promised to impose on imports to the US from April 2.

Despite not having a free trade agreement with the United States (US), New Zealand trades a significant amount with the country. In the year ending March, the US became New Zealand’s second largest export market, with total exports worth $16.4 billion.

Trade with the US is growing at an astonishing rate, largely because of impressive economic growth on the American side and a strong US dollar (something the Trump administration is keen to see to).

Exports to the US are up 60% by value on pre-pandemic levels.