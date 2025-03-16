Trade Minister Todd McClay (right) and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at a post-Cabinet press conference at the Beehive. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand’s Trade Minister Todd McClay has had his first meeting with his new United States counterpart as President Donald Trump continues to roll out tariffs.

In a statement, McClay said the online meeting with US trade representative Jamieson Greer lasted 45 minutes.

The pair discussed the importance of open and fair market access between New Zealand and the US and agreed to continue dialogue as the US administration’s trade policies are implemented.

It comes after the US President announced new tariffs, including on imports from Canada and Mexico.

On Thursday, Trump threatened to impose 200% tariffs on wine, champagne and alcoholic products from European Union countries in response to planned levies on US whiskey.