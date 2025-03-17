Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

The school lunch programme is a disaster - here’s how we could fix it and whether we should bother

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Labour leader Chris Hipkins on the school lunch backlash. Video / Mark Mitchell
Thomas Coughlan
Analysis by Thomas Coughlan
Thomas Coughlan, Deputy Political Editor at the New Zealand Herald, loves applying a political lens to people's stories and explaining the way things like transport and finance touch our lives.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

You can read a lot into an exploding lunch.

On its face, the exploding lunch fed to a child earlier this month is an embarrassing political scandal. No parent should be afraid a lunch provided to their child might explode on them — and no Prime Minister

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics