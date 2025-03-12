‘Fantastic’: Stanford, Seymour met as school lunch debacle continues

Libelle Group, which delivers around 125,000 meals daily as part of the Government’s free school lunch programme, has gone belly up.
Stanford told the House during oral questioning on Wednesday Seymour had alerted her to “high-scale supply issues” at the provider on February 11.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday in the hours after the news of Libelle’s liquidation broke, Stanford said she knew that there were some issues but “in terms of what happened today, I didn’t know it was quite at that point”.
Labour leader Chris Hipkins said if his party won the next election, they would bring back a version of the school lunches programme that resembled the scheme launched in 2020.
Hipkins said it may not be the same programme costs were around $7-$8 a meal for older students. Seymour’s lunches cost around $3 a meal.
“I can’t say it will look exactly as it was and with the same providers and so on because many of those providers have disappeared, but we will certainly move back to a more devolved, locally produced, fresh, healthy lunch model,” Hipkins said.
On Monday at his post-Cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon addressed the “exploding lunch”, saying to the parents of the child injured: “That was a terrible incident, a really unfortunate one, something that, you know … [I’ve] got huge heart for a parent whose child has been burnt through an exploding lunch like that.”
