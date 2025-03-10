Compass Group, a global catering company, leads the School Lunch Collective, which was awarded the $85 million annual school lunch contract last year.

Libelle has also offered residential catering, tuckshop solutions and school catering services for the past 20 years.

The liquidators said they have immediately engaged with Compass to support continuity of service.

“The Liquidators are undertaking a full and urgent review of all of Libelle’s operations, with our immediate focus being working with Libelle’s employees and affected stakeholders to ascertain the way forward, including ensuring students around New Zealand continue to receive their school lunches,” said Liquidator David Webb.

Associate Education Minister David Seymour said the liquidation process will not materially impact the provision of school lunches.

“This is a commercial matter between Compass and Libelle. Compass has assured the Ministry that any disruption will be minimised, and the liquidation process will not materially impact the provision of school lunches.

”To ensure the uninterrupted delivery of the school meals provided by Libelle central production kitchens, the Compass Group has told the Ministry that it will assume operations during this transition and take responsibility for providing meals every school day.”

Compass boss Paul Harvey said his priority remains ensuring that 120,000 students continue to receive nutritious meals every school day through the Ka Ora, Ka Ako Healthy School Lunches programme.

“Deloitte, as liquidator, has asked Compass Group New Zealand to help manage the transition and ensure stability while exploring options for Libelle’s future. To minimise disruption, Compass has taken immediate steps to support Libelle, including ensuring staff wages are paid and keeping kitchen facilities running,” Harvey said.

“We recognise the vital role that Libelle’s staff and partners play in delivering school lunches, and we are committed to ensuring the future of Libelle as part of the programme and supporting its people through this process.”

- More to come