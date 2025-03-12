“If flavour truly is the problem, add some salt and pepper,” he said.
“It would be much more affordable for New Zealand taxpayers for the school to invest in some basic condiments than buying all these meals just for unionised teachers to make a show of chucking them to the pigs.
“Properly means-testing this programme will ensure those kids in need are still getting the food they need, without taxpayers’ money going straight to the pig trough.”
Napier MP Katie Nimon, who has Nūhaka in her electorate, said David Seymour was responsible for the programme and he was working through the challenges.
“We have full confidence in him to deliver solutions,” she said.
On Tuesday, school lunch provider Libelle Group went into liquidation. Seymour, in charge of the programme, said he saw the development as potentially being “very good” in the long-term, once “sensitive” processes had been completed.
He had “clearly not” been happy with some of the service from the provider.
Last week Prime Minister Christopher Luxon hit out at parents unhappy about the new school lunches, saying they should just “go make a Marmite sandwich and put an apple in the bag”.
Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.