There have also been multiple instances where schools were forced to purchase replacement food – such as pizzas, pies and small containers of teriyaki chicken - as the meals have not been arriving on time at schools.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has now called on the Prime Minister to compel Seymour to address issues with the programme.

“If he can’t do that, then I think the Prime Minister should do something about it for him.”

His Deputy, Carmel Sepuloni has called on Seymour to be sacked.

But Luxon said he won’t be doing that, adding that large parts of the programme are being delivered very well.

“He’s [Seymour] well aware of the challenges and working his way through, what have been some teething issues up front.”

Butter chicken lunch from Lincoln Heights school (left) and chicken teriyaki lunch at Massey Primary School. Photo: RNZ / Louise Ternouth

Luxon said he had spoken to Seymour about some of the issues last weekend, where the Act leader - and Associate Education Minister - took him through how he’s working to fix the problems.

“He’s working on to make sure there is more on-time performance, as well as better and full delivery of the programme and what it’s been contracted for.”

Asked if he’s confident it will turn around soon, Luxon said: “Absolutely”.

“David is giving it his full attention, and I expect him to do so.”

Meanwhile, Seymour has told RNZ that: “At some point, we need to have a reality check here. These are free meals being paid by the taxpayer, they are very good according to many of the people receiving them.”

When launching the scheme last year, Seymour said the revised programme brought the cost of each meal down to $3 and would, on paper, save taxpayers over $130 million a year without sacrifices to quality and nutrition.

“There have been some challenges - which we have a track record of overcoming - and at some point, you’ve got to have reference to the other 75 per cent of parents paying for their kids' lunches.”