Act leader David Seymour is not ruling out supporting Mayoral candidates, in the event of a potential second coming of Christ. Video / Mark Mitchell

Act leader David Seymour believes Jesus may have supported his party, and would get the tick of endorsement were he to come back and run for Auckland or Wellington’s mayoralty.

The Act Party is not ruling out endorsing mayoral candidates on councils, using the example of Christ’s second coming.

Act today announced plans to stand local government candidates on a platform of reducing wasteful spending, confirming it will not be endorsing candidates in Māori wards and is not seeking to endorse any mayoral bids.

It’s not a hard “no” on whether the party would support mayoral bids, or may back candidates running for both mayor and council.

Seymour said “never say never” on the topic of supporting a mayor and that the party is primarily looking for people to stand in councils.