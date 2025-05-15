Her use of c*** and phrases such as “girl-maths” have hijacked the debate about pay equity to one about language and allowed the powerful women in Government to look like victims. There has been virtually no support in the Press Gallery for Vance’s use of such language. She is a much-deserved finalist in tomorrow’s Voyager Media Awards in the category Political Journalist of the Year – for work produced in 2024. But if she wins, it will unfortunately look like an endorsement by the industry of her column last weekend.

Van Velden’s big risk

Act deputy leader and the minister responsible for pay equity law, Brooke van Velden, took a big risk yesterday in regurgitating the C-word in Parliament as she condemned Vance’s column. The risk was that people would not read the fine print about what prompted it, and that she would be forever remembered as the MP who said c*** in Parliament.

Labour MP Jan Tinetti handed van Velden the invitation when she set down a question for her in Question Time about other parts of Vance’s piece. Interestingly, van Velden went as far as consulting the Clerk of the House, David Wilson, who knew of no rule that prevented her from using the word. Speaker Gerry Brownlee clearly knew what was coming and tried to curtail her answer.

Labour’s own goal

It has been an own-goal for Labour. If it had not been for Vance’s column, by this stage of the news cycle the debate would probably have shifted to the women Labour brought to Parliament this morning to share their experiences. Debate may have turned to the inherent prejudice in Government MPs declaring that, in pay equity comparisons (comparing work of equal value), librarians should not be compared to fisheries officers.

There is an implication that librarians should not be as valued as fisheries officers and that it has been done willy-nilly. The comparator part of pay equity is highly technical and complex. Workforce profiles have been built up over years by experts and have to be agreed within negotiations. Unions can’t just impose comparators on employers. In the case of the now stalled care and support workers claim, the three agreed comparator male-dominated workforces were fisheries officers, Customs officers and Corrections officers. Assessors looked at skills, responsibility, effort and working conditions.

Further comparisons involve pay scales, penal rates, hours of work, allowances, leave and training. The 65,000 care and support workers are the hardest done by. Their pay equity deal was time-limited and expired in 2022. Many are back to the minimum wage, yet under the new law, they cannot raise another claim until 2027.

It’s a matter of words mattering

Raising the Vance column in Parliament was not the only mistake Labour made. Chris Hipkins should have condemned the language used in it. It was not an issue of press freedom, as he suggested, but of basic standards.

Labour also invited the duel with National on Monday about which party was “telling lies”. Despite having more than enough real ammunition with which to attack the Government on pay equity, it has said repeatedly that the law change will “take money out of women’s pockets” and “will result in women being paid less”.

That led National to accuse it of telling lies because the reality is that pay equity settlements will be less than they would otherwise have been – to the tune of billions of dollars that will “save the Budget”. Hipkins makes it clear in interviews that Labour is talking about cuts to future increases, but Labour’s advertising exaggerates when it does not need to.

Hipkins has also highlighted how much preparation for the pay equity law change has been done by the Government in secret – since at least April last year – during which time negotiations and offers with groups of workers have continued in bad faith. Now it is back to square one.

Privileges committee throws the book at Te Pāti Māori

The privileges committee has gone well over the top in recommending a lengthy suspension of 21 days for Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi – and it may be based on a misapprehension.

The committee was within its rights to say the haka performed during the vote on the Treaty Principles Bill “could have the effect of intimidating a member of the House in the discharge of their duty”.

But committee chair Judith Collins was wrong on RNZ this morning in claiming that the MPs had stopped the Act party from voting. Votes are taken in order of party size and Te Pāti Māori as the smallest party is the last to call out its vote. The haka took place after the other parties had voted and just before the Clerk of the House would have declared the vote lost. So it definitely delayed the overall voting procedure, which is a big deal and warranted some suspension. But it did not prevent any party from voting. The more junior MP Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke was suspended for a week.

But the party’s lawyer, Tania Waikato, said this morning the MPs’ intention had been to disrupt the vote, which would only have reinforced the majority view on the privileges committee.

In the same company as Sir Robert Muldoon

So just how extreme is the punishment? According to the Clerk of Parliament, the last member suspended by the House, on the recommendation of the privileges committee, was Sir Robert Muldoon in 1987. He was suspended for three sitting days for reflecting on the Speaker. But he would not have lost pay. The requirement to stop the pay of suspended MPs was introduced in 2013.

Other MPs have been suspended on the spot by the Speaker for being disorderly more recently, but only for a day.

Back to the Budget

The war over profanities has been a distraction from Nicola Willis’ second Budget, which she will deliver in a week’s time. Today she made a commitment of $190 million towards a social investment fund and outlined some of the initiatives it will fund. Associate Education Minister David Seymour announced $140m for a drive to get kids back to school, and the Green Party launched an alternative Budget.

By the way...

• Parliament paid its respects yesterday to mark the death of Peter Hilt, the MP for Glenfield from 1990 to 1996.

• Last week, we reported Winston Peters quoting Shakespeare to justify the Government passing pay equity under urgency: “If the deed should be done, it had better be done quickly” (Macbeth), he said. But one learned reader of Inside Politics suggests that Shakespeare may have been inspired by Jesus Christ: “What you are going to do, do it quickly” (John 13.27), which he said to Judas just before Jesus’ impending betrayal – and that that might be more apt given the betrayal of women workers.

• The Asean Secretary-General, Dr Kao Kim Hourn, has been visiting Wellington this week.

• Finance Minister Nicola Willis told Newstalk ZB’s Heather du Plessis-Allan she was sent a bouquet of flowers on Monday from a former MP who had had “no words” after reading the Sunday Star-Times column. The MP was Annabel Young.

• The Liberal Party in Australia has elected its first woman leader, Sussan Ley, aged 63 (28 years after its sister party in New Zealand did so). She takes over from Peter Dutton, who led the Liberals to a loss of 20 seats, including his own. One feature that has stuck with Ley through almost every profile is the fact she changed her name from Susan to Sussan in her 20s – apparently on the advice of a numerologist. No words.

Quote unquote

“The only C-word that’s done more damage to us here in Aotearoa is ‘colonisation’ ” – Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi in the general debate yesterday.

Micro quiz

Who referred to the Green Party co-leaders this week as Chloe Marx and Marama Engels? (Answer below.)

Brickbat

Goes to Andrea Vance, a usually excellent journalist, for using the C-word in a Sunday Star-Times column criticising women ministers for their rollback on pay equity. Not only gratuitous, she derailed the debate about pay equity.

Bouquet

Goes to former Labour Prime Minister Helen Clark, who, unlike the current Labour caucus, had no difficulty in criticising the language in the Vance column as “unacceptable”.

Quiz answer: Winston Peters (or Winston Trump if you prefer).

