Nicola Willis to make social investment announcement in pre-Budget speech

Nicola Willis is expected to make an announcement in the social investment space. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Social Investment Minister Nicola Willis will this morning give a pre-Budget speech at the Southern Initiative in Auckland.

A livestream of the minister’s speech will be found above at about 10am.

Willis has hinted she would this week make a pre-Budget announcement in the social investment space.

In a speech on Tuesday, Willis – who is also the Finance Minister – said successive governments had spent “huge sums” trying to tackle “entrenched disadvantage”, but “despite the best intentions of all involved, this expenditure cannot be described as a success”.

“There are some fantastic examples of lives being turned around, but the overall picture is grim. Too many Kiwis are trapped in cycles of inter-generational disadvantage. We are spending more on ambulances at the bottom of the cliff than fences at the top.