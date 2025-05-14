Advertisement
Nicola Willis to make social investment announcement in pre-Budget speech

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Nicola Willis is expected to make an announcement in the social investment space. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Social Investment Minister Nicola Willis will this morning give a pre-Budget speech at the Southern Initiative in Auckland.

A livestream of the minister’s speech will be found above at about 10am.

Willis has hinted she would this week make a pre-Budget announcement in the social investment space.

In a speech on Tuesday, Willis – who is also the Finance Minister – said successive governments had spent “huge sums” trying to tackle “entrenched disadvantage”, but “despite the best intentions of all involved, this expenditure cannot be described as a success”.

“There are some fantastic examples of lives being turned around, but the overall picture is grim. Too many Kiwis are trapped in cycles of inter-generational disadvantage. We are spending more on ambulances at the bottom of the cliff than fences at the top.

“Data now give us a very good ideal of those at greatest risk. We also know that intervening early increases the prospect of success. There are some incredible community and iwi organisations who know what to do, but too often they’re held back by the frustrations of government bureaucracy and short-termism.

“We can do much much better here. Shifting a young New Zealander off a life of welfare dependency and, potentially criminal offending, greatly reduces future costs for everyone else. But even more importantly it gives that New Zealander a chance to lead a fulfilling, productive life. We want that for all our kids.

“Later this week I’ll announce an initiative in this year’s Budget that is designed to do just that.”

Nicola Willis is expected to make an announcement in the social investment space. NZME photograph by Mark Mitchell
The Social Investment Agency replaced the previous Social Wellbeing Agency last year, and is intended to lead the implementation of the social investment approach.

That involves using data from across government departments to intervene early in people’s lives to break cycles of poverty and disadvantage.

A Social Investment Fund was last year established to commission services for vulnerable New Zealanders and is expected to begin investing this year.

The agency is led by former Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

Save

