‘Ridiculous’ Cabinet paper: Why Firearms Minister Nicole McKee compared guns to ovens and toasters

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald
10 mins to read

Associate Minister of Justice, Nicole McKee announces new measures that will enable police to crack down on gangs through Firearms Prohibition Orders. Video / Mark Mitchell
  • The review of the firearms registry recommends keeping it with minor changes, saying early signs are that it is cost-effective and improves public safety.
  • Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee wanted another review, saying the logic for the cost-benefit justification could be applied to ovens and toasters to reduce the risk of house fires.
  • Cabinet did not support another review, though Act invoked the “agree to disagree” clause in its coalition agreement with National.

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee compared firearms to toasters and ovens in her criticism of the gun registry review, which she said fails to fulfil the Act-National coalition agreement.

Her view is not supported by the Justice Ministry, which said the review met the terms of reference she had set,

