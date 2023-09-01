Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Police allege Auckland man who bought 18 guns and 2500 rounds of ammunition was a ‘straw buyer’ for gang and other criminals

Jared Savage
By
5 mins to read
Two of the firearms purchased by the 'straw buyer' allegedly ended up in the possession of a senior member of the King Cobras gang in Auckland. Photo / File

Two of the firearms purchased by the 'straw buyer' allegedly ended up in the possession of a senior member of the King Cobras gang in Auckland. Photo / File

An Auckland man with a clean criminal record has been charged with supplying guns to a gang member, as a specialist police squad continues to target “straw buyers” for the criminal underworld.

The licensed firearms

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand