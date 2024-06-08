Advertisement
‘Straw buyers’ bought 13 guns in three months allegedly for Comancheros gang-linked relatives

Jared Savage
By
4 mins to read
Two of the Alfa Carbine rifles investigated in Operation Birch have been found by police in the possession of the Comancheros motorcycle gang. Photo / File

A 75-year-old Auckland man and his daughter bought 13 firearms in three months as alleged “straw buyers” for relatives with links to a notorious motorcycle gang.

Most of the firearms were

