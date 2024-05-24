Voyager 2023 media awards
Auckland CBD shootings: How police believe gunman Matu Reid got a firearm without a licence

By: , and
9 mins to read
A rundown of the Auckland CBD shooting as it unfolded throughout the day. Video / NZ Herald
  • Matu Reid, 24, went on a deadly rampage with a firearm at a building site on Queen St last July. He fatally shot two co-workers, Solomona Tootoo and Tupuga Sipiliano, and injured 10 others.
  • Reid died in a suspected suicide. But the shooting spree raised questions about how someone without a firearms licence could obtain a pump-action shotgun.
  • A police investigation alleges the shotgun was legally purchased nine months before the shootings, then illegally supplied on the black market.
  • Two men have been charged. But the criminal case comes as politicians weigh up the future of the newly established firearms register.
  • Reid’s mother told the Herald she still had no idea how her son got the shotgun and voiced support for the register.

Matu Reid walked on to a construction site in downtown Auckland in July with a pump-action shotgun and opened fire, killing two of his workmates and injuring 10 others.

After exchanging shots with

