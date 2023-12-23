Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Innocent family of former Comanchero gang member caught in crossfire of shootings in Auckland

By: and
5 mins to read
The family of a drug dealer who left the Comancheros gang has been targeted in two shootings in Auckland.

The family of a drug dealer who left the Comancheros gang has been targeted in two shootings in Auckland.

Innocent relatives of a drug-dealing Comanchero who claimed to have left the motorcycle gang have been left traumatised after they were caught in the crossfire of shootings at their Auckland homes while he was behind

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand