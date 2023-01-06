Voyager 2022 media awards
Premium
New Zealand

Operation Silk: Inside the biggest gang trial of 2022

19 minutes to read
Jared Savage
By
Jared Savage

Investigative Journalist

In the early hours of a Sunday morning in October 2019, three vehicles parked in a quiet cul-de-sac in a Papamoa subdivision went up in flames. Blackened metal husks and burst tyres were all that

