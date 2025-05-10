The Act Party campaigned at the 2023 election on scrapping the registry, arguing that by targeting licensed firearms owners, it didn’t address the “true source” of offending, which was criminals.

However, the party’s coalition agreement with National only committed to “review whether the Firearms Registry is effectively improving public safety”.

The Herald revealed last month that while the official findings of the review are yet to be released, multiple sources have said the review’s recommendations favour retaining the registry and having all firearms registered.

McKee at the time wouldn’t confirm or deny the findings in an interview with the Herald as it still needed to go through a Cabinet process.

However, in a statement on Sunday morning, McKee said that at a Cabinet meeting earlier this month, she asked ministers to consider whether the review “did not meet the commitment in Act’s coalition agreement”.

“I also asked that a more thorough and independent review be conducted in the 2025/26 financial year. Unfortunately, these proposals were rejected by National,” she said.

Act leader David Seymour, flanked by MP Nicole McKee (left) and deputy leader Brooke van Velden. Photo / Mark Mitchell

McKee said the review acknowledged there was limited data to assess the registry’s impact. It was launched in mid-2023, creating a digital record of the possession of firearms, and came amid other changes to firearms laws in the wake of the 2019 Christchurch shootings.

The Act MP said the review only made “limited use of domestic data, such as enforcement trends prior to the registry, or the experience of the 20% of licence holders already registered”.

She also claims it did not “meaningfully examine international examples that could have provided further insight”.

“These are not gaps in available information but gaps in the analysis which was undertaken. One of the key conclusions – that the registry is justified if it prevents just two fatalities a year – is speculative and unsupported by evidence. Without a clear model of risk reduction or causal link to public safety outcomes, that claim is difficult to defend.”

McKee said the review focused narrowly on operational costs to the Government. It’s been estimated the annual operating costs are $8.5 million.

She said the review gave little weight to future changes to the registry, such as the inclusion of a dealers registry and ongoing compliance costs by gun owners.

“Significantly, the review also failed to account for privacy concerns. Given past breaches of firearms owners’ personal data, it is troubling that the review did not assess the risks associated with centralising sensitive information in the registry. This [is] despite the fact I am aware of six breaches of data since 2019.”

Act's Nicole McKee (left) and National's Mark Mitchell. Composite Photo / Mark McKeown, NZME

McKee said that despite the differences between the coalition parties on the registry, they were working constructively on the wider rewrite of the Arms Act.

“As we push ahead with that process, public safety remains at the heart of what we are doing,” she said.

The use of the “agree to disagree” clause in the coalition agreements is rare. Among just a handful of uses is Act opposing the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill and NZ First raising it in relation to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Covid-19 response.

In an interview with the Herald last month, McKee questioned whether the registry was worth the money.

“Not only is it worth the money, but how do we get compliance? Because people are so worried about their information being accessed.”

There were several privacy breaches in the early days of Te Tari Pūreke Firearms Safety Authority (FSA), the last major one in July 2023, according to a list compiled by the Council for Licensed Firearms Owners (Colfo).

“If the registry is going to stay in its format then a lot of work needs to be done by Government to create trust and confidence in that regime,” McKee said.

She has previously argued in favour of what existed before the Christchurch terror attack, meaning all pistols and restricted weapons had to be registered.

But this didn’t exist in a form similar to the current registry, where the information can be searched and shared with frontline police officers in real time. Nor did it have the same impact on gun owners selling firearms to the unlicensed, which criminals say the registry helps prevent.

A 2023 survey found 71% of New Zealanders support the registry, while only 14% opposed it.

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub Press Gallery office.