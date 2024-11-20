Advertisement
Boot camps: Military-style academy pilot participant allegedly reoffends

Jamie Ensor
Children’s Minister Karen Chhour said it would be naïve to think none of those who participated in boot camps would reoffend. Photo / Mark Mitchell

One of the 10 young men who participated in the Government’s military-style academy pilot has already allegedly re-offended.

The revelation comes on the same day Parliament is expected to debate legislation that would make the academy programme permanent.

That’s happening despite concerns from the likes of the Children’s Commissioner and survivors of abuse in state care about the so-called boot camps.

The military-style academy scheme is intended for serious youth offenders.

It includes a period of three months in a youth justice residence followed by nine months transitioning the participants back into the community. The residential component of the pilot ended on October 16.

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour said she was disappointed with the news, but she believed it would be naïve to think none of those who participated would reoffend.

“I’m saddened that this young person has not taken this opportunity at a second chance.

“We were hopeful this would not occur, but we understand the complexities in the lives of these young people. Ultimately, what they do with these opportunities is up to them.”

She said the pilot had learnt from previous military-style programmes, with a key aspect differentiating factor being that support was given to the participants after they left the residence and returned to the community.

“I am confident the residential stage of the Military-Style Academy pilot is having success.

“Several of the boys left the programme with jobs already lined up. Each one has a mentor who is working with them and there is intensive, tailored support for each young person.”

The boot camp policy attracted significant criticism when it was announced during the election campaign, with opposition politicians pointing to previous boot camps that had little impact on reoffending.

The Government’s legislation would give the Youth Court the ability to send some serious young offenders, aged between 15 and 17, to a military-style academy.

The Herald earlier this month revealed a Cabinet committee document highlighted the risks of providing use-of-force powers to staff when they are looking after the youth outside of the residences, including that it may be seen as increasing the “potential risk of abuse in custody”.

Another leaked email this week revealed government departments had concerns about how military-style academies would uphold the rights of children.

In response to agencies’ feedback, the email shows Oranga Tamariki made several changes to a Cabinet committee paper on the proposed legislation establishing the bootcamps, including providing more details about safeguards against the use of force.

More to come.

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub Press Gallery office.

