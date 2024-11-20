Children’s Minister Karen Chhour said she was disappointed with the news, but she believed it would be naïve to think none of those who participated would reoffend.

“I’m saddened that this young person has not taken this opportunity at a second chance.

“We were hopeful this would not occur, but we understand the complexities in the lives of these young people. Ultimately, what they do with these opportunities is up to them.”

She said the pilot had learnt from previous military-style programmes, with a key aspect differentiating factor being that support was given to the participants after they left the residence and returned to the community.

“I am confident the residential stage of the Military-Style Academy pilot is having success.

“Several of the boys left the programme with jobs already lined up. Each one has a mentor who is working with them and there is intensive, tailored support for each young person.”

The boot camp policy attracted significant criticism when it was announced during the election campaign, with opposition politicians pointing to previous boot camps that had little impact on reoffending.

The Government’s legislation would give the Youth Court the ability to send some serious young offenders, aged between 15 and 17, to a military-style academy.

The Herald earlier this month revealed a Cabinet committee document highlighted the risks of providing use-of-force powers to staff when they are looking after the youth outside of the residences, including that it may be seen as increasing the “potential risk of abuse in custody”.

Another leaked email this week revealed government departments had concerns about how military-style academies would uphold the rights of children.

In response to agencies’ feedback, the email shows Oranga Tamariki made several changes to a Cabinet committee paper on the proposed legislation establishing the bootcamps, including providing more details about safeguards against the use of force.

