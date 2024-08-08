The Government, through Oranga Tamariki, began a pilot programme last week based in Palmerston North’s youth justice facility, Te Au rere a te Tonga.

It featured 10 male teenagers already being held at one of the country’s youth justice facilities. It was expected legislation allowing judges to send young offenders to boot camp programmes would progress through Parliament this year.

The pilot would last 12 months, comprised of a three-month stint in the facility and nine months in the community with support from a mentor and other social and local organisations.

Chhour and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon copped flak after the release of the report into abuse in state care, which detailed how a boot camp on Great Barrier Island involved children being subjected to sexual and physical abuse and were forced to dig trenches they thought were their own graves.

Survivors watching as the report was debated in Parliament last month were heard shouting to MPs that boot camps shouldn’t be reinstated, a call echoed by Opposition MPs. The report was made public just days before the pilot began on July 29.

Chhour and Luxon had strongly rejected suggestions Great Barrier Island’s programme, which they condemned, was anything like the Government’s proposal, which was intended to help reduce offending from recidivist youth.

In a progress update from Oranga Tamariki to Chhour, the agency stated: “There are no safety or wellbeing concerns with the operation of the programme.”

Chhour said she knew the agency’s youth justice facility manager was “constantly visiting” to ensure the welfare of the teenagers was maintained.

She added she’d given the Children and Young People’s Commission and the Independent Children’s Monitor open access to the facility. Local iwi Rangitāne o Manawatū also had access, she said.

“They show up at any time and the doors are open for them to just come in and see what’s happening.

“If you fear that something bad is happening, you have access.”

Chhour herself expected to visit the facility and engage with the teenagers in the next two weeks.

In Oranga Tamariki’s update, it said the pilot participants had asked for more physical activities, which was “being considered”.

Chhour believed the agency would be able to accommodate the request, given the facility was fitted with a new gym and the teenagers were already doing some military drills as part of the pilot.

“That says to me that Oranga Tamariki has gone in and been really careful in the first week to make sure that we’re not pushing them too hard.

“I’m glad they’re listening to feedback and I’m glad they’re willing to pivot as they go along.”

The teens, all repeat offenders, were required to follow a routine that began with breakfast, a shower, military-style drills and “hygiene routines”, such as cleaning their rooms, ironing their clothes and “taking pride in their presentation”.

Chhour said they were starting their individualised education programmes and being assessed for what the teens would want to do after the pilot, as well as support from therapists.

An art teacher had started sessions with the boys, while a kapa haka provider had begun teaching them a routine specifically for the boot camp.

A visit to the nearby Linton military camp was also expected next week. Chhour assumed the teens would have the chance to try out the base’s obstacle courses.

Chhour said her update from Oranga Tamariki stated the pilot so far could be considered a success.

The Herald has requested comment from Oranga Tamariki regarding the progress of the pilot.

