Acting PM David Seymour and Children's Minister Karen Chhour (front row right and second right) at Te Au rere a te Tonga Youth Justice Residence in Palmerston North. Photo / RNZ / Rachel Helyer-Donaldson
The Children’s Minister has unveiled the facility where the Government’s military-style academy or boot camp pilot for youth offenders will start later this month.
Acting Prime Minister David Seymour joined Karen Chhour and Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani to show journalists at the Palmerston North youth justice facility where the pilot will run from.
Ten boys will start the 12-month programme at the Te Au rere a te Tonga Youth Justice Residence on July 29.
Chhour said the first three months of the programme would be based entirely at the facility and would focus on structure and routine, underpinned by “intensive case management” of each inmate.
“Following the residential component, the nine-month stage of the programme will be focused on supporting the young person to transition back into the community. Whānau will be engaged where possible for the full 12 months of the programme,” Chhour said in a statement.
The fact more time would be spent on helping the young people transition back to the community was a key difference between this programme and those run in the past, she said.
Seymour said the boys’ day would start at 6.45am, include three square meals a day and include an hour of downtime at the end of the day, with lights out at 9.30pm.