Chhour said the first three months of the programme would be based entirely at the facility and would focus on structure and routine, underpinned by “intensive case management” of each inmate.

“Following the residential component, the nine-month stage of the programme will be focused on supporting the young person to transition back into the community. Whānau will be engaged where possible for the full 12 months of the programme,” Chhour said in a statement.

The fact more time would be spent on helping the young people transition back to the community was a key difference between this programme and those run in the past, she said.

Examples of the uniform and items youth will be given at the military style academy pilot. Photo / RNZ / Rachel Helyer-Donaldson

Seymour said the boys’ day would start at 6.45am, include three square meals a day and include an hour of downtime at the end of the day, with lights out at 9.30pm.

Boys are expected to wear a military-style uniform, and ironing is one of their daily tasks.

Te Kani said nine of the boys were Māori and all came from the North Island.

Acting Prime Minister David Seymour and Minister for Children Karen Chhour look at the type of footwear youth at the new military-style academy pilot will receive. Photo / RNZ / Rachel Helyer-Donaldson

Chhour said Oranga Tamariki had worked closely with the Ministry of Justice, the Defence Force, police and other community groups to design the pilot programme.

“This pilot will help both address the offending behaviour of the young people and ensure they are held accountable, and face up to, their actions.

An example of the military-style uniform the youth in the pilot will be required to wear. Photo / RNZ / Rachel Helyer-Donaldson

“This is an important part of our plan to address youth crime rates so that New Zealanders feel safe on our streets and in their communities.”

- RNZ