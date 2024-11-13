Armed forces to fill vacant NZDF security and firefighting roles amid strike action

“As a result and to ensure our defence areas are kept secure and safe I have authorised the use of appropriately trained members of the armed forces to provide security guard services at a number of NZDF sites and for appropriately trained members of the armed forces to provide aircraft rescue, firefighting services at base Auckland.”

Collins said it was in the public interest the security of defence sites was maintained and it was important to preserve firefighting services to “ensure the preservation of life and the protection of infrastructure and assets”.

Labour MP David Parker says the Defence Minister's decision has been prompted by the Government's lack of funding for the NZDF.

She finished by stating her confidence that NZDF leaders would navigate the strike action in accordance with the current fiscal environment.

Labour MP David Parker said invoking that section of the legislation was “unusual” and should only occur in “exceptional circumstances”.

“In the opinion of the New Zealand Labour Party, the circumstances we are facing here today are of the Government’s making,” Parker said.

“They chose to underfund parts of the defence budget which resulted in the New Zealand Defence Force offering nothing of substance to civilian workers.

“It will not surprise many New Zealanders that faced with an offer of zero increase, they chose to instead issue a strike notice.”

He encouraged the Government to increase NZDF funding so a “real offer” could be made to striking staff.

In response, Collins claimed the Defence Force was “massively underfunded” by the previous Labour Government and was “appalled” Parker didn’t understand the NZDF’s financial challenges.

Having heard Parker’s criticisms about invoking the legislation, Collins said: “My job is to make sure that defence is not left defenceless.”

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.