Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Tony Davies said the NZDF is 'bargaining in good faith' with the Public Service Association. Photo / NZDF

Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Tony Davies said the NZDF is 'bargaining in good faith' with the Public Service Association. Photo / NZDF

Civilian employees at the New Zealand Defence Force have started escalating strike action over an apparent refusal to offer them a pay increase.

Industrial action at NZDF, from staff who are members of the Public Service Association, will include working to standard hours and taking all rest and meal breaks, refusing to work overtime, and refusing to be on call.

Unionised workers will also refuse to work off-site, and will “go slow,” reducing work output.

Staff are also considering refusing to work under specified conditions, including working at height, when earmuffs are required, or in confined spaces.

The Public Service Association said for Defence Security Guard Force and NZDF Airfield Fire Fighters, industrial action will happen in the form of simultaneous rest and meal breaks.