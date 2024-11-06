Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

New Zealand Defence Force civilian staff taking escalated strike action after pay increase tensions

Azaria Howell
By
Wellington Reporter, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Tony Davies said the NZDF is 'bargaining in good faith' with the Public Service Association. Photo / NZDF

Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Tony Davies said the NZDF is 'bargaining in good faith' with the Public Service Association. Photo / NZDF

Civilian employees at the New Zealand Defence Force have started escalating strike action over an apparent refusal to offer them a pay increase.

Industrial action at NZDF, from staff who are members of the Public Service Association, will include working to standard hours and taking all rest and meal breaks, refusing to work overtime, and refusing to be on call.

Unionised workers will also refuse to work off-site, and will “go slow,” reducing work output.

Staff are also considering refusing to work under specified conditions, including working at height, when earmuffs are required, or in confined spaces.

The Public Service Association said for Defence Security Guard Force and NZDF Airfield Fire Fighters, industrial action will happen in the form of simultaneous rest and meal breaks.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Public Service Association assistant secretary Fleur Fitzsimons told NZME the strike action follows months of negotiations.

“The strikes come after a refusal by the Defence Force to offer any pay increase at all to civilian staff,” Fitzsimons said.

“The zero pay offer has infuriated these civilian staff who do a critical role to ensure that the military are supported to operate effectively both here and overseas. The failure to offer any increase to pay is a disrespectful slap in the face to our civilian defence force staff.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fitzsimons and the PSA are calling on the Defence Force to return to the bargaining table.

In a statement to NZME, Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Tony Davies said the NZDF acknowledges the union’s notice to increase the level of industrial action.

Davies said they will remain focused on assessing the risk and impacts the strike action could have.

“We remain committed to safeguarding New Zealand’s security and interests, contributing to global security, and supporting civil authorities in times of need.”

He added the force was bargaining “in good faith” with its 994 union members and had contingency plans in place to minimise any impacts to the NZDF.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.

Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics