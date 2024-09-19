It said there were no plans to reduce its military workforce.

It told staff it would be looking at achieving efficiencies, removing duplications and making operation savings.

A timeline presented to staff showed that an executive committee would approve the proposal for change in December, and consultation with staff would begin in February 2025. The restructure itself was set to take place between April and June 2025.

Cuts ‘reckless’ - union

The Public Service Association, which represents more than 40 percent of the Defence Force’s approximately 2600 civilian staff members, said the news was distressing for its members.

Union organiser Mark James said staff were worried that New Zealand’s security would be undermined.

“They are utterly shocked as a result of the email to them, they are just gobsmacked, they see this as just reckless cost cutting as a result of the government underfunding of New Zealand Defence Force.

Some union members say the cuts could threaten the security of New Zealand's borders. Photo / RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

“They honestly feel that the security of our borders, and that of our Pacific neighbours, is threatened by this continuance of cost-cutting and cutting of civilian roles, who play a vital role in assisting military personnel in defending New Zealand.”

James said civilian roles included looking after the maintenance of aircraft, the security of bases, IT and intelligence.

The workforce was already cut to its bare bones, with many staff dealing with double their usual workload, he said.

“To further reduce the numbers of civilian [workers], will mentally harm the civilians, it will just be so stressful and so harmful on those left behind, this is just a recipe for disaster.”

James said the cuts should not be happening in an international environment where tensions were rising and other governments were investing more in their defence forces.

The Defence Force has confirmed the changes and has been approached for further comment.

- RNZ

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.