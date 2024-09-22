“Yesterday evening the Indonesian authorities flew Mr Mehrtens to Halim Airforce base in Jakarta, where he was met off the plane by New Zealand’s Ambassador to Indonesia Kevin Burnett,” Peters said in a statement.

“Mr Mehrtens had a private reunion with his immediate family last night. After 600 days he also got to spend his first night sleeping in a bed.

“He has this morning been checked by an Australian Embassy doctor and is in remarkably good shape given his long and arduous ordeal,” he said.

Peters thanked Indonesian authorities in Timika for looking after Mehrtens, saying they allowed him to call his family and “did all they could to ensure his comfort with food and water, a shower and a change of clothes”.

Peters said that Mehrtens would “need time and space to adjust to life after captivity” and appealed for people to respect his and his family’s privacy.

Peters said the release “involved a wide range of people and organisations, and the New Zealand Government wishes to acknowledge the Papuan community figures, who with the help of the Indonesian Government, assisted in ensuring Phillip’s safe release”.

Mehrtens was providing vital air links and supplies to remote communities at the time of his abduction.

Thomas Coughlan is deputy political editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the Press Gallery since 2018.







