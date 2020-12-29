Police seeking information about car in relation to Karori homicide

Police are appealing for information about a homicide in the Wellington suburb of Karori. Photo / NZ Herald

RNZ

Police are appealing for information about a homicide in the Wellington suburb of Karori.

An investigation is under way into the death of Rau Tongia, who is believed to have died about 4.30am on December 20.

Police have spoken to the owner of a silver Nissan Dualis SUV with the registration number MTG725.

They said this vehicle was seen leaving Percy Dyett Drive, where Tongia died, along with possibly a dark-coloured small hatchback car.

A short time later, both vehicles were captured on CCTV in the Karori central business district on Karori Rd heading towards Wellington city.

Police said they wanted to speak to anyone with information about either vehicle, or who may have dashcam footage of them.