Wellington set to welcome warm, dry end to 2020

New Year's Eve celebrations will take place at Whairepo Lagoon. Photo / Supplied

Wellingtonians celebrating the end of 2020 in the capital can look forward to warmer, drier conditions for New Year's Eve.

After cooler than average temperatures and periods of rain over Christmas, the 31st was looking to be more dry and settled.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said the low pressure that had been bringing cold southerly winds to the capital would start to move away from Wednesday, allowing temperatures to return to "more of an average for this time of year".

"When the southerly winds die out we should actually have the winds turning northerly in the evening period, which usually brings a little bit warmer temperatures to the Wellington region."

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day would be dry and settled in the capital, he said.

For Wellingtonians departing the capital for New Year, Lee said the forecast for the 31st was also fine for most of the North Island.

The fine conditions would be good news for many outdoor celebrations in the capital, including the New Year's Eve event at Whairepo Lagoon, hosted by Wellington City Council.

The event would be held by the lagoon, Frank Kitts Park at the Wellington Waterfront from 8pm.

Designed to be whānau-friendly, the event would include music, entertainment, kai and fireworks with an hour of chart-topping songs before a countdown for the kids at 9pm. From 10pm Orchestra Wellington would perform a two-hour set in the lead-up to the official countdown.

Kai would be available from food trucks nearby in Odlins Plaza.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said the capital would be looking forward to celebrating the start of a new year.

"New Year's Eve at Whairepo Lagoon is the perfect time for all of us to come together in a celebration of community.

"As we welcome in 2021 with an exciting summer season of events and activities there is so much to look forward to."

New Year's Day was also set to be fine, with high cloud and the possibility of showers later in the day about the ranges.