Holiday traffic: Northbound delays on SH1 out of Wellington

Drivers travelling north out of the capital can again expect delays northbound on State Highway 1.
Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington advised on Tuesday there were delays northbound between Peka Peka and Otaki.
The transport agency asked that drivers allow extra time for their journeys and plan their travel using the live traffic prediction tool on its website.
On Monday, the southbound lane of SH1 was blocked near Porirua, due to a car rolling. The car was towed and the lane reopened at around 7pm.
Prior to Christmas, the transport agency also predicted traffic would start to get heavier southbound on January 2 and 3 between 1pm and 7pm, as Wellingtonians made their way back from holidays.