Police seek sightings, dashcam footage to piece together Wellington homicide

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in the Wellington suburb of Mt Cook.

Wellington Police are appealing to the public for information "to build a timeline of events" around the death of a woman in the city over the weekend.

The body of a woman was found at an address on Brooklyn Rd in the Wellington suburb of Mt Cook at 6.30pm on Saturday.

A 42-year-old man was charged with murder and appeared in Wellington District Court on Monday.

Detective Sergeant James Stewart said the police investigation team is continuing to build the timeline of events around the alleged murder.

"As part of this we are seeking sightings of a man aged in his 30s-40s, wearing a black T-shirt, black trousers and a beanie," he said.

"We believe this man was on foot by himself between 6pm on April 24 and 12.30am on April 25."

Police believed the man had moved between the Terrace and the Glenmore St / Upland Rd area in Kelburn during this time over the weekend.

"We are also appealing for people to check any CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured this man over the relevant time period," Stewart said.

Members of the public who are able to assist are encouraged to get in touch by calling Police on 105 and quoting file number 210424/6694.

Information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.