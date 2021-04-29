Police to amalgamate Wellington District's Adult Sexual Assault units

More information on the change will come in the coming week. Photo / File

More information on the change will come in the coming week. Photo / File

Work is underway to combine all of Wellington's police Adult Sexual Assault units into one response team.

The Herald can reveal plans are in motion to join the four Wellington District Adult Sexual Assault (ASA) teams into a centralised location, where they will work alongside the centralised Child Protection Team.

A police spokesperson told the Herald that while the change is in its initial stages, planning has been underway for some time.

More details on the amalgamated unit will come in the coming weeks.

Police said where survivors should go as their first port of call will remain the same after the change.

"If the rape or sexual assault has just happened then you should contact police as soon as possible by calling 111."

The spokesperson told the Herald survivors can still report an assault weeks, months or even years later - information and advice is available on the police website.

Earlier this year the Herald revealed the number of sexual assaults in Wellington had increased by nearly 50 per cent in the past five years, according to police data.

Reports of sexual assaults and related offences have gone from 157 in 2015 to 230 in 2020, overall a 46 per cent increase inside the Wellington police boundary.

Hundreds also took to Courtenay place this year for the #LetUsLive rally against sexual violence, calling for safer streets in the capital.

If you have been affected by sexual violence and need support contact Wellington HELP on their 24/7 support line, 04 801 6655.