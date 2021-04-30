Firefighters work to save Weymouth houses from fire in South Auckland

Firefighters have put out a fire that was earlier endangering properties on Ashland Place, Weymouth. Image / Google Images

Firefighters have managed to prevent two South Auckland homes from catching fire.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said firefighters were called to a fire on Ashland Pl in Weymouth which was endangering a house at 1.45pm today.

She said the call was to a bus on fire, that was endangering a house.

At one stage firefighters believed two homes were at risk.

Two trucks were at the scene and firefighters had since put the fire out.

No damage appeared to have been done to the houses, the spokeswoman said.

A fire investigator had been called to look into the cause of the fire.