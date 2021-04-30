North Island trampers' long, cold night after getting lost near Otira, West Coast

Land search and rescue volunteers reportedly undertook a rescue in the dark and freezing temperatures on the West Coast at the weekend. Photo / Supplied

Land search and rescue volunteers reportedly undertook a rescue in the dark and freezing temperatures at the weekend.

The Grey Star has reported the effort was to save three trampers stranded near Otira because of bad weather.

A party from the North Island had been walking up the Deception River on Friday when the terrible conditions hit.

They were intending to reach the Pfeifer Bivvy but found themselves kilometres away and with no shelter, the Grey Star reported.

The party activated a safety locator beacon at 7.20pm.

The rescue helicopter was dispatched from Greymouth but was unable to reach the area because of the weather and a six-person team of LandSAR volunteers was sent in on foot.

The Grey Star reported the risky endeavour involved crossing several swollen rivers in the dark.

The rescue team reached the trampers at about 3am, halfway up the river, and lit them a fire to keep warm.

The rescue helicopter was reportedly able to pick them up at daylight the next day and they were dropped to Jackson. None of the group required medical attention.