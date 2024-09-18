Innovative Māori organisation Whānau Ora has launched its out-of-home campaign - ‘Real-Time Reo’.
The platform is designed to bring the beauty and importance of te reo Māori into everyday life through heralding in a new era for the revitalisation and learning of Te Reo Māori via electronic billboards across Tāmaki Makaurau last Saturday and will stay up until Saturday, September 21.
A study in the Journal of Memory and Language showed when new language vocabulary is learned within meaningful contexts (like applicable phrases and timely sentences), learners had a 60% higher retention rate compared to those who learned the words in isolation.