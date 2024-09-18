The innovation behind Real Time Reo centres on a custom-built, real-time dashboard that is able to adapt te reo Māori phrases and translations with context instantly.

Leveraging live data, the platform responds to environmental and social factors - such as weather conditions, the time of day, major sporting events, and breaking news - transforming ordinary moments into accessible te reo Māori learning experiences.

Real time reo in action. Photo / Supplied

The campaign aims to transform public spaces into vibrant, interactive classrooms, cultivating a deeper sense of connection to te reo Māori across Aotearoa.

From large-scale digital billboards to transit displays in busy urban centres, ‘Reo Time Reo’ offers an opportunity to engage with and appreciate the richness of the language in real-time.

The platform’s adaptability makes it accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds—whether fluent speakers or those just beginning their te reo journey.



