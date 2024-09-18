Advertisement
Injured climbers may remain trapped on Aoraki Mt Cook for days after another freezing night

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
The two injured climbers trapped on Aoraki Mt Cook may remain there for a few days yet as weather conditions continue to hamper search efforts.

Police were alerted after the climbers phoned the Department of Conservation at about 2.45pm on Tuesday.

Because of current weather conditions, search and rescue personnel have not been able to extract the pair from the mountain, a police spokesperson said.

A Mt Cook Alpine Operation spokesperson said there’s been no change in the situation since yesterday.

“The weather has locked us out and it’s not looking ideal for the next few days either,” he said.

“It’s a matter of waiting patiently and just hoping that the weather will allow us to get in there.”

The climbers are being provided medical advice from specialist medical experts.

Police have not said how the two climbers became injured.

“The Aoraki Mt Cook Alpine Rescue Team remain in communication with the two climbers and will continue to assess weather conditions throughout the day to see if there is an opportunity to rescue them,” a police spokesperson said.

“The weather is continuously being reviewed for a suitable weather window, and search and rescue personnel are on standby.”

Police said the climbers have plenty of food and water supplies and are being well supported.

