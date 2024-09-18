Jury set to deliberate Phillip Polkinghorne’s fate, fresh wave of explosions in Lebanon plus The Sims is coming to the big screen.

The two injured climbers trapped on Aoraki Mt Cook may remain there for a few days yet as weather conditions continue to hamper search efforts.

Police were alerted after the climbers phoned the Department of Conservation at about 2.45pm on Tuesday.

Because of current weather conditions, search and rescue personnel have not been able to extract the pair from the mountain, a police spokesperson said.

A Mt Cook Alpine Operation spokesperson said there’s been no change in the situation since yesterday.