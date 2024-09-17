Advertisement
Injured climbers remain trapped on Mt Cook after night at high altitude

NZ Herald
Rescuers are on standby to ferry two injured climbers trapped in a hut on Aoraki/Mt Cook.

Police say the climbers made it to a hut where they phoned the Department of Conservation, which alerted police about 2.45pm yesterday.

Due to current weather conditions search and rescue personnel have not been able to extract the pair from the mountain, a police spokesperson said.

“The weather is continuously being reviewed for a suitable weather window, and search and rescue personnel are on standby.

“Agencies involved remain in communication with the two people, who have sufficient food and water for an extended stay.”

The two climbers are being provided medical advice from specialist medical experts.

Police have not said how the two climbers became injured.

More to come.

