Mouldy Hutt Valley High School classroom block to be demolished, other areas affected too

A block of classrooms was closed following the discovery of mould in late March. Photo / Supplied

A block of classrooms will be demolished and replaced, and senior students will return to part-time remote learning, after the discovery of mould throughout multiple parts of a Lower Hutt high school.

In late March, eight teaching spaces at Hutt Valley High School were "isolated" after the discovery of mould during roofing and refurbishment, and some students had to take lessons in the school hall and library.

An update released on the school's website on Thursday said further testing had identified elevated mould levels in several other parts of the building, such as science labs, the dance room, a drama room and the main gym.

The update, provided by Acting Principal Denise Johnson, said "all areas of concern [were] isolated" and year 12 and 13 students would attend classes on campus for only half the week from May 3.

When year 12 and 13 students were not on site, they would learn remotely from home or at a "satellite hub" or study group location.

The "satellite hubs" were in locations secured by the Ministry of Education, including 19 Market Grove, level one and the Long Aide Memoire Room at the Hutt Recreation Ground, the notice read.

The spaces had capacity for 80 to 100 students and would have large tables and "decent WiFi", although students would have to bring their own devices.

Hutt City Council had also offered the Little Theatre for dance and drama classes.

Block C, where mould was initially discovered in March, would be "replaced", the post stated.

"The ministry has sourced 16 Portacom units to be placed onto the school site, so as many students as possible can be based at school. The timeline for this is August.

"Our long-term plan is to develop the wider Hutt Valley High School site, including identifying the most suitable location for C Block's replacement."

Mould has since been found in other parts of the school. Photo / Supplied

Ministry of Education education infrastructure service acting head Rob Campbell said the alternative classroom options could host about 170 students and were all within a short walk of the school campus.

"Air scrubbing has taken place on the school site over the past two weeks to clean up high-priority areas, overseen by an occupational hygienist," he said.

"The science labs, gym and student centre have been deep cleaned and once air testing results demonstrate the rooms are fit for occupation, students will be able to return."

They had been submitting regular air testing samples over the past five weeks, and were expecting the results of the latest test in the next few days.

The ministry was working with the school "to understand and prioritise" work needed across the campus, which would include the demolition and replacement of C Block.

Johnson previously said students had been moved from the building "the minute we found mould", on March 25.

"We got the call at 10 past nine and the classes were empty by 9.30," she said.

"The minute there was mould, there was no one there. We were not aware of mould until we were aware, and then we acted straight away."

Earlier this month New Zealand Principals' Federation president Perry Rush said the situation reflected a wider struggle for some schools to maintain and modernise ageing buildings.

"Schools that aren't in high roll growth areas, we're seeing these schools tolerating the state of their buildings.

"There are significant warning signals for schools and school buildings that have features of being leaky, and it sounds like this particular block at Hutt Valley High School has all those warning bells."

Year 12 student Max Webb said last month he had concerns about returning to remote learning after the discovery of mould.

"It brings back hard times and it brings back struggles, and fortunately we're in a country where we don't have to deal with that any more.

"So we should be able to go into the classroom, we should be able to get that teaching from a teacher in-person.

"It is a little stressful, especially with NCEA level 2 this year."