An investigation is under way after a residence on Auckland’s North Shore was shot at overnight, leaving a number of bullet holes in its exterior facade.

Police responded to an address on Upper Harbour Dr in Greenhithe about 11.40pm on Saturday after reports a firearm was discharged towards a residential address and a burned-out vehicle was located nearby.

“A number of bullet holes have been located in the house,” Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Bunting said.

No injuries are reported to have been sustained at the address.

Bunting said police had reviewed CCTV footage and spoken with a number of witnesses to determine what occurred and identify those involved.

“Police understand this would have been a distressing incident for the community. Police will have a presence in the area over the coming days as we conduct a scene examination and further our enquiries.”

Scene guards remained in place as police conducted a scene examination today.

Anyone that has CCTV footage or witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

“You can report information by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update report’ and referencing file number 240407/9228.”

Beach Haven kidnapping

The incident came just four days after a woman was forced into a vehicle and kidnapped from a property in the North Shore suburb of Beach Haven.

A police spokesperson said they weren’t aware of any connection between the two incidents.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, of Waitematā CIB, said a trio of people arrived at the property on Sunnyhaven Ave just before 7.30pm on Tuesday.

“An altercation has occurred, with the female occupant of the address being forced into the vehicle,” McNeill said.

“As this has unfolded the firearm has been discharged, and this has been the subject of multiple reports from neighbours to police.”

Police at an address on Mackay Dr in Greenhithe on Tuesday night after a female was located nearby with serious injuries. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police later responded to an incident in Mackay Drive in Greenhithe.

“A woman was located with injuries outside an address, and we have established that it is the victim from Beach Haven,” McNeill said.

“She has sustained injuries and is in a stable condition, receiving treatment. These injuries are not in relation to the firearm being discharged.”

McNeill said the victim is continuing to recover from her injuries in hospital.

On Wednesday, police arrested two people in relation to the kidnapping at one of Auckland’s most prominent waterfront bars.

Dramatic CCTV footage obtained by the Herald showed armed police entering the Headquarters bar and restaurant in Auckland’s Viaduct and handcuffing a man and woman who had just ordered drinks.

MacNeill said the accused pair, a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, were found by police in Central Auckland and taken into custody.

The 32-year-old lost his name suppression today after appearing in the North Shore District Court on Thursday. He is Jamie Maihi Perfect.

Court documents show police allege Perfect kidnapped the woman on Tuesday from a property in Sunnyhaven Ave where she was staying. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years.

The Dairy Flat man is also charged with unlawfully entering the Beach Haven home on Tuesday, using a firearm during a burglary and wounding the woman with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, charges also carrying a 14-year maximum term.

Jamie Maihi Perfect appears in the North Shore District Court charged with kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Beach Haven. Photo / George Block

The 28-year-old woman appeared in the Auckland District Court on Thursday, charged with stealing a car, unlawfully carrying a firearm and refusing to assist police in a search.

She was remanded without plea until April 19 and granted interim name suppression.

Meanwhile, police are searching for another alleged accomplice who is wanted over the kidnapping.

On Friday, police issued an appeal for the whereabouts of Ralph Park. Police believe he may be trying to seek medical attention after suffering an injury during the kidnapping on Tuesday night.

Ralph Park, sought by police in connection with the Beach Haven kidnapping.

McNeill said police now had a warrant for Park and had executed several searches in Auckland as part of the hunt for the 25-year-old.

“We believe Park was shot, either by his own achievements or accidentally by his accomplice.”

Police believe Park may have sought medical treatment under a false name and are making inquiries at hospitals, he said.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.