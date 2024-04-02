A woman has been injured and three sites have been cordoned on the North Shore. Video / NZ Herald

An “ear-splitting” gunshot was heard during an altercation at a property in the North Shore suburb of Beach Haven last night before a woman was forced into a vehicle and kidnapped.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, of Waitematā CIB, said the trio arrived at the property on Sunnyhaven Ave just before 7.30pm on Tuesday.

”An altercation has occurred, with the female occupant of the address being forced into the vehicle,” McNeill said.

“As this has unfolded the firearm has been discharged, and this has been the subject of multiple reports from neighbours to police.”

A neighbour said the gun shot was “ear-splitting” and there was “lots of commotion”.

She said the street was usually quiet, but the area has seen a lot of crime recently with an armed robbery at the pharmacy only a few months ago.

“Neighbours came running out to the street afterwards,” she said. It was not like anything she has heard before and she knew instantly it was a gunshot.”

She commended the police’s effort last night and said neighbours felt “reassured” by their presence.

Armed officers block Mackay Dr in Greenhithe following reports of an earlier kidnapping in Beach Haven. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The police Eagle helicopter and a large number of police were deployed after the police reports were made, but the vehicle involved was not located.

However, later in the evening police went to an incident in Mackay Drive in Greenhithe, he said.

“A woman was located with injuries outside an address, and we have established that it is the victim from Beach Haven.

”She has sustained injuries and is in a stable condition, receiving treatment. These injuries are not in relation to the firearm being discharged.

Two Greenhithe locations were cordoned off last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

McNeill acknowledged locals who quickly called 111. Police would continue speaking to a number of witnesses.

“I know this incident will be alarming to the Beach Haven community, and we are treating this matter very seriously.”

Police were following “lines of inquiry” into the matter including who was responsible.

An armed policeman is still stationed outside the Sunnyhaven property where a women was kidnapped from last night.

A neighbour of the Sunnyhaven property said she had lived on the street for 17 years and nothing like this has happened before.

Police staff at an address on Mackay Dr Greenhithe after a woman was found nearby with serious injuries. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Around midnight a Herald photographer said the Beach Haven address remained heavily guarded by armed police. However, McNeill said the cordon had now been stood down.

Police would still be visible in the North Shore areas involved.

Anyone with information who hadn’t yet spoken to investigation staff was asked to contact police on 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, referencing file number 240402/3715.

Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Armed police at the scene of a reported kidnapping in Beach Haven last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police worried for woman’s safety

Inspector Kerry Watson said last night police had received calls about a serious incident in Beach Haven shortly after 7pm.

“It was quite a serious incident that occurred there and we were worried about the safety of one person.

“We’ve now located that person and she is receiving medical attention.”

Police were “pretty satisfied” that both the Beach Haven and Greenhithe areas were now safe. Nobody had been taken into custody and inquiries were still being made.

Three different locations - one in Beach Haven and two in Greenhithe - had been cordoned off by police last night.

A Herald photographer said by midnight police had left Greenhithe and a vehicle at the scene had been towed, but the Beach Haven address remained heavily guarded by armed police.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson last night said they were attending an incident on Mackay Dr in Greenhithe. A patient was being transported in a moderate condition to North Shore Hospital.

Earlier, police responded to reports of “loud bangs” at a residential address on Sunnyhaven Ave in Beach Haven about 7.35pm.

Hato Hone St John last night treated a patient following an incident on MacKay Drive in Greenhithe.



