Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Police formally identify victim of St Johns homicide, providing support for family

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A makeshift memorial has been set up at an Auckland bus stop where Kyle Whorrall was killed.

A makeshift memorial has been set up at an Auckland bus stop where Kyle Whorrall was killed.

  • The victim was an American PhD student who was studying entomology.
  • Those who knew him said he was known for collecting bugs at night in the area.
  • Police are seeking two people in relation to the deadly attack, and are seeking information and dashcam footage from the public.

Police have formally named the man who died in the Auckland suburb of St John on Saturday night.

He was Kyle Austin Whorrall, a 33-year-old US national.

A police spokesperson said officers were investigating Whorrall’s death and working to identify those involved.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland City CIB Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said the incident was a tragedy for Whorrall’s family

“Their lives have been forever altered.

“We are in ongoing contact with the family, who are based in the United States, providing updates on the investigation as this develops.

“Police are ensuring there is support in place for them.”

Herald graphic on US student Kyle Whorrall's death.
Herald graphic on US student Kyle Whorrall's death.

Police say they do not know why Whorrall was at the bus stop at St Johns Rd at around 10.10pm on Saturday night, and that he may have been waiting for a bus or sheltering from stormy weather.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whorrall was based at Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research, which has an office in St Johns around 3km from where he was attacked. He had nearly completed his PhD.

The St Johns Rd attack had echoes of another incident last year. In August, a well-known entomologist, Stephen Thorpe, was killed in an alleged assault in Blockhouse Bay while on his daily search for specimens. A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder in that case. Thorpe had also worked on and off for Landcare Research.

Landcare declined to comment while police investigations were under way.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand