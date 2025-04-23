Auckland City CIB Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said the incident was a tragedy for Whorrall’s family

“Their lives have been forever altered.

“We are in ongoing contact with the family, who are based in the United States, providing updates on the investigation as this develops.

“Police are ensuring there is support in place for them.”

Herald graphic on US student Kyle Whorrall's death.

Police say they do not know why Whorrall was at the bus stop at St Johns Rd at around 10.10pm on Saturday night, and that he may have been waiting for a bus or sheltering from stormy weather.

Whorrall was based at Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research, which has an office in St Johns around 3km from where he was attacked. He had nearly completed his PhD.

The St Johns Rd attack had echoes of another incident last year. In August, a well-known entomologist, Stephen Thorpe, was killed in an alleged assault in Blockhouse Bay while on his daily search for specimens. A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder in that case. Thorpe had also worked on and off for Landcare Research.

Landcare declined to comment while police investigations were under way.

