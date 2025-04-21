It is the second case in a year in which a bug collector has been fatally attacked on an Auckland street.
It is understood that the 33-year-old victim of the assault in Meadowbank was a foreign University of Auckland doctoral student who had been in the country for around four years. The Herald has chosen not to name him.
Police say they do not know why he was at the bus stop at St Johns Rd at around 10.10pm on Saturday night, and that he may have been waiting for a bus or sheltering from stormy weather.
But those who knew him said he was known for scouring beaches, reserves and bus stops in Meadowbank, Remuera and St Johns for beetles and other creatures, often at night. They said that because most New Zealand insects were nocturnal, it was common for students to do field work in the evening or overnight.
The victim was based at Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research, which has an office in St Johns around 3km from where he was attacked. He had nearly completed his PhD.
The St Johns Rd attack had echoes of another incident last year. In August, a well-known entomologist, Stephen Thorpe, was killed in an alleged assault in Blockhouse Bay while on his daily search for specimens. A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder in that case. Thorpe had also worked on and off for Landcare Research.
The University of Auckland and Landcare declined to comment while police investigations were under way.