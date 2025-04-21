Police say they do not know why he was at the bus stop at St Johns Rd at around 10.10pm on Saturday night, and that he may have been waiting for a bus or sheltering from stormy weather.

But those who knew him said he was known for scouring beaches, reserves and bus stops in Meadowbank, Remuera and St Johns for beetles and other creatures, often at night. They said that because most New Zealand insects were nocturnal, it was common for students to do field work in the evening or overnight.

The victim was based at Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research, which has an office in St Johns around 3km from where he was attacked. He had nearly completed his PhD.

The St Johns Rd attack had echoes of another incident last year. In August, a well-known entomologist, Stephen Thorpe, was killed in an alleged assault in Blockhouse Bay while on his daily search for specimens. A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder in that case. Thorpe had also worked on and off for Landcare Research.

The University of Auckland and Landcare declined to comment while police investigations were under way.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said that they were speaking to the victim’s family and a formal identification process was ongoing. A post-mortem was scheduled for yesterday.

Police were still piecing together the events that led to the man’s death and were unsure of the motive behind the attack.

Baldwin said police were seeking two people in relation to the incident. The suspects were believed to have driven away from the scene, heading towards Remuera Rd.

The victim was transported to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“We believe there are members of the public who may hold crucial information that can help us,” Baldwin said.

“Police urgently want to speak with anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area, around a bus stop near 69 St Johns Road, between 9pm and 10pm.

“We especially need to hear from any motorists who have dashcam footage from around that area.”

Investigators were gathering and reviewing CCTV and tracking the victim’s movements throughout Saturday. A large investigations team was working on the case.

A scene examination on St Johns Rd, which was blocked to traffic on Sunday, has been completed.

Stephen French, who lives near the bus stop, said the violent incident would have a significant impact on the neighbourhood.

With two retirement villages nearby, it was an older community. And there were also a large number of people who walked their dogs and were active in the area.

The apparent randomness of the attack would make residents afraid to walk the streets, he said.

“I’ve lived here for nearly 10 years and we’ve never had an incident like this before. I was really shocked. Really, really shocked. It’s going to have a far-reaching effect.”

Police have asked anyone with information that could assist the investigation to make a report via 105, using the reference number P062295607.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

