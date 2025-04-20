The motive for the attack was not yet clear and police said they were keeping an open mind as to what may have happened.

Baldwin said it was not known if the victim was waiting for a bus at the time he was attacked or taking shelter from the storm.

Investigators were gathering and reviewing CCTV and tracking the victim’s movements throughout Saturday. A large investigations team was working on the case.

“We believe there are members of the public who may hold crucial information that can help us,” Baldwin said.

“Police urgently want to speak with anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area, around a bus stop near 69 St Johns Road, between 9 and 10pm. We especially need to hear from any motorists who have dashcam footage from around that area.”

Police had not yet formally identified the victim but believed they knew who he was and were speaking to his family. He was described as a 33 year-old Caucasian man.

A post-mortem was scheduled to begin today.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 10pm on Saturday night.

The victim was transported to hospital in a critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

Police investigate after a fatal bus stop attack in St Johns. Photo / Alex Burton

A police photographer gathers evidence. Photo / Alex Burton

The offenders were believed to have left the area in a vehicle, travelling towards Remuera Rd.

A scene examination at the bus stop has now been completed and the road has reopened.

Police have swarmed the area. Photo / Alex Burton

Officers in boiler suits investigate. Photo / Alex Burton

Police officers this morning could yesterday be seen going door to door on St Johns Rd, speaking to residents near the bus stop.

One resident who lived nearby said they were walking to their usual bus stop yesterday when they ran into the police cordon.

A manhunt is under way. Photo / Alex Burton

He was shocked that someone had apparently been had harmed in his street.

“You read about it in the news but you never think it’s going to happen in your neighbourhood.”

Police have asked anyone with information that could assist the investigation to make a report via 105, using the reference number P062295607.

A blue forensic tent has been set up at a bus stop on the street. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.