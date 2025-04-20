“We believe there are members of the public who may hold crucial information that can help us,” Baldwin said.
“Police urgently want to speak with anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area, around a bus stop near 69 St Johns Road, between 9 and 10pm. We especially need to hear from any motorists who have dashcam footage from around that area.”
Police had not yet formally identified the victim but believed they knew who he was and were speaking to his family. He was described as a 33 year-old Caucasian man.
A post-mortem was scheduled to begin today.
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 10pm on Saturday night.
The victim was transported to hospital in a critical condition, where he died from his injuries.
The offenders were believed to have left the area in a vehicle, travelling towards Remuera Rd.
A scene examination at the bus stop has now been completed and the road has reopened.
Police officers this morning could yesterday be seen going door to door on St Johns Rd, speaking to residents near the bus stop.
One resident who lived nearby said they were walking to their usual bus stop yesterday when they ran into the police cordon.