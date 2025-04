Police are investigating a serious incident at a bus stop on St John Road, where a section of the road has been cordoned off overnight. Video / NZ Herald

Police are the scene of an serious incident in St Johns, Auckland.

A resident told the Herald they understood a person has died and that it was a “violent attack”.

Officers were called to St Johns Rd, near Dorchester Street, at around 10.10pm last night.

A blue forensic tent has been set up at a bus stop on the street, and a scene guard is in place.