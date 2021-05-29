Police find dinghy in search for Waiheke Island boatie missing after seven days

Waiheke Island boatie Erno Bedo has not been seen since May 23. Photo / File

Police have found a dinghy in the search for a missing man, but the man from Waiheke Island - Erno Bedo - remains missing after being last seen seven days ago in Oneroa Bay.

A police spokesman said the tender belonging to Bedo was located this morning.

Bedo, 73, remains missing, however, and the search is continuing today with assistance from Navy search specialists.

Police are appealing for any information on sightings of Bedo, who lived on the boat called Holly.

"The tender Holly was spotted by members of the public on the east side of Motutapu Island around 9.15am, and has been recovered by officers from the Police Maritime Unit," police said in a statement.

The Police National Dive Squad are en route to Oneroa Bay, and will begin searching later today, weather permitting.

Bedo was last known to be wearing a black and green two-tone jacket, with a shirt underneath and is described as European, of average build.

• Anyone with information can contact 105 and quote file number 210528/2026. Any urgent sightings of Bedo can be reported to 111.